Access Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Access Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 2.4% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 135,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period.

SCHD opened at $76.50 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $78.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.06.

