Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,629 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Access Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 1.0% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,960,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,478,151,000 after acquiring an additional 214,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after acquiring an additional 879,184 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,439,922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $1,302,778,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.25.

Amgen stock opened at $241.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.23. The company has a market capitalization of $138.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

