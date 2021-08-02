Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,680 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Access Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $105.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.47. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.