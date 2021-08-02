Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 3,526 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Access Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.0% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

UPS opened at $191.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.54 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.82. The stock has a market cap of $166.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

