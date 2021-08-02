Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 731 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Access Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 54.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth about $67,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $138.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.70. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $101,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,112.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $90,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,599.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,044 shares of company stock valued at $246,176 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

