Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 817 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Access Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON stock opened at $233.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $161.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.21 and a 1-year high of $235.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.84.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.