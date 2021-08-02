Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 954 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Access Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,935 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after purchasing an additional 64,429 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,130,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.87.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $193.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The company has a market capitalization of $136.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

