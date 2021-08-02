Access Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,830 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1,218.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 12,896 shares during the period. Minot Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $42,884,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark increased their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $58.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

