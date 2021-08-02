Access Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Access Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.1% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.2% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 39.3% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $438,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 60,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,711,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $372.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.40. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.