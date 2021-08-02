ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $527.86 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will announce $527.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $527.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $528.40 million. ACCO Brands posted sales of $444.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.19%.

ACCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Noble Financial set a $8.40 price target on ACCO Brands in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ACCO Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.41.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $8.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $853.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $9.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,676,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,358,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 86.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 696,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 321,965 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,886,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,559,000 after buying an additional 315,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth $2,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

