ACCO Brands Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of ACCO Brands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.19%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACCO. TheStreet upgraded ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $8.40 target price on ACCO Brands in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.41.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $8.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.56. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 2.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,886,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,559,000 after acquiring an additional 315,170 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after acquiring an additional 112,039 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth $10,676,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 29,265 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,963 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

