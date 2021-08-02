AceD (ACED) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 34% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One AceD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AceD has a market capitalization of $89,510.04 and $1,277.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AceD has traded up 77.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AceD alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000040 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 331% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.