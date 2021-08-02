Achain (ACT) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.12 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Achain has a market capitalization of $8.22 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Achain has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

