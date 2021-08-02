ACoconut 1-Day Volume Tops $17,066.00 (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $816,063.10 and $17,066.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000772 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00057642 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007844 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.