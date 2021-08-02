ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.60. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $6.69.

Get ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios alerts:

About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

ACS, Actividades de ConstrucciÃ³n y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, Rest of Europe, North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, and airport works; residential, and social infrastructure and facilities; and contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.