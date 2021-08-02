Actinium Price Hits $0.0329 on Top Exchanges (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Actinium has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $76,174.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded up 30.5% against the dollar. One Actinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0329 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 33,347,350 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.