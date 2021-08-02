Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Activision Blizzard to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Activision Blizzard to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $83.62 on Monday. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATVI. Benchmark increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 5,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.42 per share, with a total value of $467,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.