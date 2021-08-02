Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $745,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 123.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $4,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 15,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $83.62 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.37.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

