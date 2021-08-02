Acumen Capital Cuts Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Price Target to C$83.00

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Acumen Capital from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.69% from the stock’s previous close.
TSE:RPI.UN traded down C$1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$65.00. 5,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,857. The stock has a market cap of C$728.33 million and a PE ratio of 8.26. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$59.13 and a 52 week high of C$86.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$62.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.09.
Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile
