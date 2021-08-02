Acumen Capital Cuts Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Price Target to C$83.00

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Acumen Capital from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.69% from the stock’s previous close.

TSE:RPI.UN traded down C$1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$65.00. 5,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,857. The stock has a market cap of C$728.33 million and a PE ratio of 8.26. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$59.13 and a 52 week high of C$86.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$62.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.09.

Get Richards Packaging Income Fund alerts:

Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.