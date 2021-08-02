Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Shares Down 5%

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) shares fell 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.71 and last traded at $14.71. 2,416 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 154,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABOS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning acquired 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Stalfort III acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

