Acute Angle Cloud Reaches 1-Day Volume of $293,211.00 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 34% against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $293,211.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,671.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.62 or 0.06543911 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $534.73 or 0.01382755 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.01 or 0.00359472 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00128865 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $234.37 or 0.00606043 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007976 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.09 or 0.00367432 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.13 or 0.00287361 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.