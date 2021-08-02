Adagene Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADAG) Lock-Up Period Will End on August 9th

Adagene’s (NASDAQ:ADAG) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 9th. Adagene had issued 7,354,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $139,726,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the expiration of Adagene’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Adagene in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.57 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adagene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adagene from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

NASDAQ ADAG opened at $15.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $673.22 million and a P/E ratio of -5.84. Adagene has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $31.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAG. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Adagene during the first quarter worth $16,573,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter valued at $15,051,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter valued at $10,871,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter valued at $8,230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter valued at $8,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

About Adagene

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

