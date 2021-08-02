Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Short Interest Update

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,380,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the June 30th total of 9,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,314 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 554,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 92.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,975 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 518,528 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 86,863 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose.

