AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,155,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,896 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of AdaptHealth worth $42,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 328,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 26,034 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AHCO shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.95.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $22.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.21. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of -0.09.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 4,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $96,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AdaptHealth Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.