Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 3,847.09%. On average, analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ADAP stock opened at $3.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $555.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.15. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

