Adara Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:ADRAU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 9th

Adara Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ADRAU) lock-up period will end on Monday, August 9th. Adara Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

ADRAU opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Adara Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adara Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.