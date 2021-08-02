Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Short Interest Down 15.5% in July

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the June 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Adbri to a “hold” rating and set a $3.30 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADBCF opened at $2.54 on Monday. Adbri has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54.

Adbri Limited manufactures, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; concrete bricks and blocks, pavers, retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising stockfield minerals and fillers, silica, and quick and hydrated lime.

