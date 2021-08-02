ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.54. On average, analysts expect ADC Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ADCT opened at $21.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 9.50. ADC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.35.

ADCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

