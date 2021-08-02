Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Short Interest Up 24.4% in July

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,400 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the June 30th total of 286,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $86.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.70. Addus HomeCare has a one year low of $80.32 and a one year high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.70 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

