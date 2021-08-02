AdEx Network (ADX) Market Cap Hits $56.51 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One AdEx Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001152 BTC on major exchanges. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $56.51 million and approximately $26.82 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00057084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $318.48 or 0.00812144 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00091608 BTC.

AdEx Network Coin Profile

AdEx Network (ADX) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 133,529,529 coins and its circulating supply is 125,087,053 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

