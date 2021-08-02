AdEx Network Market Cap Tops $56.22 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One AdEx Network coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001162 BTC on popular exchanges. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $56.22 million and approximately $23.55 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00059921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00014830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $311.42 or 0.00806367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00094907 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00040729 BTC.

AdEx Network Coin Profile

ADX is a coin. It launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 133,732,562 coins and its circulating supply is 125,290,086 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

