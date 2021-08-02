AdEx Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.25 Million (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One AdEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00061156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.17 or 0.00815958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00095217 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001781 BTC.

AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a coin. It launched on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

