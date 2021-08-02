Aditus Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (ADI)

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Aditus has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Aditus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aditus has a market cap of $110,193.73 and approximately $112,008.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00058178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014866 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.82 or 0.00814568 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00091884 BTC.

Aditus Profile

Aditus is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. The official message board for Aditus is medium.com/aditusnetwork . Aditus’ official website is www.aditus.net . The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

Aditus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aditus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aditus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

