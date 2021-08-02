Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Boosted by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,472 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 6.3% of Spence Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Adobe by 38.7% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.4% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.1% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 19.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 61.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total transaction of $303,394.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,892 shares of company stock valued at $11,504,948 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $620.81. 43,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,211. The company has a market cap of $295.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $568.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $631.64.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

