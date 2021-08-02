Adshares (ADS) One Day Volume Tops $155,030.00

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00002303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $14.17 million and $155,030.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded 57.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00030492 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008068 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,611,337 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

