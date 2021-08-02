adToken 24 Hour Volume Hits $913.00 (ADT)

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last seven days, adToken has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One adToken coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. adToken has a market capitalization of $311,372.33 and $913.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00057084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $318.48 or 0.00812144 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00091608 BTC.

adToken Profile

ADT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . adToken’s official website is adtoken.com . adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

Buying and Selling adToken

