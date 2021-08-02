Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod Sells 28,500 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $2,318,475.00.

Shares of AMD traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.63. 115,164,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,799,613. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $110.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.76 billion, a PE ratio of 57.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,430,000 after acquiring an additional 86,650 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,317.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 625,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,392,000 after acquiring an additional 201,624 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,416,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,632,000 after acquiring an additional 78,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

