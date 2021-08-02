Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.55.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAV shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total transaction of C$247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 789,195 shares in the company, valued at C$3,898,623.30. Also, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total transaction of C$369,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,310,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,448,270.08. Insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $985,000 over the last three months.

Shares of TSE AAV opened at C$4.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$894.99 million and a P/E ratio of -49.37. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$5.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.53.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

