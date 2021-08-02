Advantage Solutions (ADV) to Release Earnings on Monday

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $791.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.02 million. On average, analysts expect Advantage Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ADV opened at $9.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24. Advantage Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $13.92.

ADV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on Advantage Solutions in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

