Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,210,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the June 30th total of 7,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 615,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Advantage Solutions stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93. Advantage Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $13.92.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $791.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advantage Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

