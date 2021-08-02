Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the June 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 513,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ADVZF stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. Adventus Mining has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.86.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

