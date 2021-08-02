Advisor Partners LLC Sells 3,339 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,812 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.6% of Advisor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $64,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $284.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $290.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.48.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

