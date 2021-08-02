Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 6,980 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 101.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 2.8% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 7.4% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 7.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Elastic by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.52.

Elastic stock opened at $148.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.19. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $80.18 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $25,622.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,084,178.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $926,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,941. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

