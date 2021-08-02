Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,226,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 416,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,456,000 after acquiring an additional 87,485 shares in the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $423,004.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 238,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,942,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $1,426,721.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,437 shares in the company, valued at $660,240.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 529,317 shares of company stock worth $29,544,196 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

SFIX stock opened at $53.92 on Monday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.50.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.40 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. Equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SFIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.30.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

