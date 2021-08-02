Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 4,136 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 13,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 10,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $106.35 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $107.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.81.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

