Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 6,305 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.24% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIDU. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 767,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,977,000 after buying an additional 123,596 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Valley Brook Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,535,000.

Shares of FIDU stock opened at $54.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.38. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

