Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 9.9% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in General Dynamics by 22.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in General Dynamics by 170.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 16,770 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in General Dynamics by 14.7% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 20.6% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

NYSE GD opened at $196.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $199.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.54.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.