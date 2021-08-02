Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 80.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,492 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

VO stock opened at $240.47 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.17 and a twelve month high of $242.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

