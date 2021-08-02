Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,811 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ TLT opened at $149.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.11. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.