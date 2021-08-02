Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.02 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $137.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.44. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.